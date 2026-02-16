Staked TRX (STRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $168.97 Million

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Staked TRX token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $168.97 million and approximately $843.66 thousand worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Staked TRX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,807.83 or 0.99873671 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Buying and Selling Staked TRX

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.352123 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $885,085.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

