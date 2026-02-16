Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $19.32

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.3214.
HST has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dockside LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,888,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 129,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,943,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,666,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.
The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.