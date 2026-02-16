Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,297 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 14,066 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MBSF opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $25.93.
Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF
The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.
Featured Articles
