Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Grows By 30.2%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,047,726 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 2,340,737 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $527.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,884.87. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $346,794.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 406,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,656.60. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in EverQuote by 235.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in EverQuote by 595.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

