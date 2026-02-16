State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $30.77 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $234.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average of $219.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total value of $151,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,235.84. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $10,198,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

