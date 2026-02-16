SMART Wealth LLC Sells 27,924 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $EALT

SMART Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,924 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises 2.8% of SMART Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SMART Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 19.2% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 108.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS:EALT opened at $35.42 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

