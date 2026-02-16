Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,721,477,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 14,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,177 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,932.68. The trade was a 92.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $183.65 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average is $157.45. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

