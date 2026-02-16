41,076 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL Bought by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. SMART Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 858,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after buying an additional 1,502,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 195.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,063,000 after acquiring an additional 702,145 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 621,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 244,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,885,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $401.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.53.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

