Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,894,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Danaher worth $12,072,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2%

DHR opened at $212.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.60. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

