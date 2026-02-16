ResearchCoin Price Tops $0.0994 on Major Exchanges (RSC)

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One ResearchCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ResearchCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. ResearchCoin has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $563.20 thousand worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ResearchCoin Profile

ResearchCoin’s launch date was July 30th, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,619,403 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. The official message board for ResearchCoin is blog.researchhub.foundation.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 129,553,092.24847884 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.09908416 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $571,400.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ResearchCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ResearchCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

