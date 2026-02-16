Reviewing Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) & Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC)

Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Productivt Tech and Twin Disc”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc $340.74 million 0.76 -$1.89 million $1.50 12.00

Analyst Ratings

Productivt Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twin Disc.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Productivt Tech and Twin Disc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Productivt Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Twin Disc 0 2 1 0 2.33

Twin Disc has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.33%. Given Twin Disc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than Productivt Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Twin Disc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Productivt Tech and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc 6.26% 0.02% 0.01%

Dividends

Productivt Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 644.4%. Twin Disc pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Twin Disc pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Productivt Tech has a beta of 990.61, indicating that its stock price is 98,961% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Disc has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twin Disc beats Productivt Tech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Productivt Tech

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides third-party manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial marine, patrol, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, agriculture, recycling, construction, oil and gas, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

