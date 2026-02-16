Head to Head Comparison: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) vs. Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA)

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sila Realty Trust has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sila Realty Trust 19.86% 2.80% 1.89% Service Properties Trust -14.83% -37.94% -3.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sila Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sila Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sila Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Service Properties Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75

Sila Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Sila Realty Trust.

Dividends

Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sila Realty Trust pays out 231.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sila Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sila Realty Trust $186.86 million 7.57 $42.66 million $0.69 37.17 Service Properties Trust $1.90 billion 0.20 -$275.53 million ($1.67) -1.32

Sila Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sila Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sila Realty Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

