Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 51,376 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,376 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.38% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 532,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 141,317 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,494,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $45.86 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

