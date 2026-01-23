Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 888,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $180.04 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $330,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,106.56. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

