JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.40% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,448,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 325,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000.

JSCP stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

