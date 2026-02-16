Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 12,083 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Booking worth $16,061,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 150.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,140.60 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,071.60 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,226.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,171.56.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $6,250 price target (~51% upside vs. current levels), a clear bullish catalyst for long-term upside expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett upgraded BKNG to "Buy," adding another institutional endorsement that could support demand if investors focus on recovery potential.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published analysis of analyst projections for key metrics ahead of Q4 results — useful context for earnings expectations but not an immediate market mover by itself.

Neutral Sentiment: KAYAK (part of Booking's brands) released seasonal marketing data (Valentine's destinations) — helpful for brand awareness and traveler trends but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own.

Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures in the wire appear to be erroneous/zero and show implausible NaN changes; treat short-interest "spike" headlines skeptically until corrected data is published. (Data feed items on Feb 11–12.)

Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted a "challenging start to 2026" and suggested the market may be reacting to softer-than-expected fundamentals — a narrative that can pressure the stock near earnings.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks noted BKNG "dipped more than the broader market" in the latest session, echoing intraday weakness likely tied to earnings concerns and technical selling.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,631,984.10. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,096 shares of company stock worth $11,120,014. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

