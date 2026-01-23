Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of F5 worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 40.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of F5 by 217.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,142,000 after buying an additional 157,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 503.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,850,000 after buying an additional 136,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 223.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 97,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $262.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.75. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.98.

More F5 News

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been re?rating and raising targets for F5 following recent results and guidance, shifting the narrative toward upside potential (examples cited by commentators). This helped support investor interest. Read More.

Analysts have been re?rating and raising targets for F5 following recent results and guidance, shifting the narrative toward upside potential (examples cited by commentators). This helped support investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Research notes highlight F5’s history of earnings beats and project favorable key metrics for the coming quarter, increasing the probability analysts and investors expect another upside surprise. Read More.

Research notes highlight F5’s history of earnings beats and project favorable key metrics for the coming quarter, increasing the probability analysts and investors expect another upside surprise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Zacks points to the company’s strong surprise history, which can buoy sentiment ahead of the next report. Read More.

Additional commentary from Zacks points to the company’s strong surprise history, which can buoy sentiment ahead of the next report. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares at about $262.73 on Jan. 20 (part of a series of sales over recent months), trimming his stake ~8.9% — notable but presented as routine liquidity/portfolio management rather than a company fundamentals signal. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares at about $262.73 on Jan. 20 (part of a series of sales over recent months), trimming his stake ~8.9% — notable but presented as routine liquidity/portfolio management rather than a company fundamentals signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational overhang: multiple law firms have circulated lead?plaintiff notices after F5 disclosed a “material cybersecurity incident” (discovered Aug. 9, 2025) and later guidance cuts; that increases the chance of litigation, potential settlements and management distraction. Read More.

Legal and reputational overhang: multiple law firms have circulated lead?plaintiff notices after F5 disclosed a “material cybersecurity incident” (discovered Aug. 9, 2025) and later guidance cuts; that increases the chance of litigation, potential settlements and management distraction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Widespread plaintiff solicitations: a string of class?action reminders (Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, and others) and a Feb. 17, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline keep legal risk in the headlines and could drive short?term volatility. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total transaction of $2,356,829.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,352.57. The trade was a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. This represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $8,444,286. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America cut their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of F5 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.78.

Read Our Latest Report on F5

About F5

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.