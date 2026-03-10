DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI) Short Interest Update

DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 277,968 shares, a growth of 734.2% from the February 12th total of 33,320 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 907,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 907,918 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarkIris

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarkIris stock. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Scientech Research LLC owned approximately 0.19% of DarkIris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of DarkIris in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

DarkIris Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of DarkIris stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 73,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,213. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. DarkIris has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

DarkIris (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

DarkIris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”). Operated in Hong Kong, we are a comprehensive technology enterprise engaged in the development, publishing and operating of mobile digital games via various third-party digital storefronts. Our activities encompass including game design, programming and graphics, as well as distribution and operation of mobile games on various platforms.

