iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 50,331 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the February 12th total of 637,524 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 243,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 96,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 373,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,314. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $603.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.7492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 882.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.