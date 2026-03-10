Short Interest in AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Decreases By 90.9%

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,604 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 12th total of 105,259 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUFM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,005,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,939 shares during the last quarter.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 24,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,981. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73.

About AB Moderate Buffer ETF

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFM was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

