First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,486 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 12th total of 43,253 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.3093 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.