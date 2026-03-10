Short Interest in Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS) Increases By 914.4%

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,936 shares, an increase of 914.4% from the February 12th total of 388 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancreek US Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancreek US Large Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Bancreek US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BCUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597. Bancreek US Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.0348 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies the sub-adviser believes exhibit structurally advantaged business models. BCUS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Bancreek.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancreek US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.