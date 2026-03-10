CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,580 shares, an increase of 895.6% from the February 12th total of 3,674 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 7,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.40.
CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.
In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.
