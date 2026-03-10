Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Up 1,973.5% in February

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 538,588 shares, an increase of 1,973.5% from the February 12th total of 25,975 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,546,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 55.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 55.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,546,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SNSE traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 86,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,995. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.12. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of immunotherapies that harness both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Utilizing proprietary antibody engineering and biologics platforms, Sensei aims to develop next-generation checkpoint modulators and immune agonists designed to overcome the limitations of current therapies.

The company’s lead programs include SIS-100, a first-in-class antagonist targeting Siglec-15 being evaluated in solid tumors to relieve immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment, and SIS-101, an antibody directed against CD39 intended to restore T-cell function by modulating adenosine signaling pathways.

