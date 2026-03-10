Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,423 shares, an increase of 2,327.7% from the February 12th total of 141 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NCPB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCPB. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

