Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,423 shares, an increase of 2,327.7% from the February 12th total of 141 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NCPB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.
The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.
