Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in February

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 58 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 12th total of 1,744 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

ARKAY stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. 3,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Arkema has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

