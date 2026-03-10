Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,411 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the February 12th total of 3,603,331 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,856,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 241,856,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 97,856,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,183,906. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) is a technology company focused on developing and deploying advanced robotic and artificial intelligence solutions for security, surveillance and remote monitoring applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, the company offers integrated platforms that combine autonomous robotics, machine learning software and cloud-based monitoring services to enhance operational efficiency, safety and threat detection.

