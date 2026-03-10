Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Sells $42,799.36 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $42,799.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,063,729 shares in the company, valued at $28,135,702.56. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $126,617.52.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 84,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSAK. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 90.2% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,419,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,088 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,766,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

