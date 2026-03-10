BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,038 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the February 12th total of 24,601 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BESIY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 0.3%

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

Shares of BESIY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.27. 5,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $235.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.98.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

