SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,271,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,005,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

