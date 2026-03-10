Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Pravin Desale Sells 1,331 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $120,628.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,690.96. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pravin Desale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Pravin Desale sold 685 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $65,376.40.

On Friday, December 12th, Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $65,517.51.

Shares of LSCC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.69. 1,943,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,188. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,586.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

