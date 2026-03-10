First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the February 12th total of 131,791 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFLG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,371,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after buying an additional 302,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,954,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,422,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 505,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 381,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 142,354 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA AFLG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

