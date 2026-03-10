Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Erhaan Shaikh Sells 1,577 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $147,181.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erhaan Shaikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,634 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $148,089.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,586.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $108.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Featured Stories

