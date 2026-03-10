Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,615 shares, an increase of 21,657.1% from the February 12th total of 35 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AVTBF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 20,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Avant Brands has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.84.

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website. The company was formerly known as GTEC Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Avant Brands Inc in July 2021. Avant Brands Inc is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

