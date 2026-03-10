Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,615 shares, an increase of 21,657.1% from the February 12th total of 35 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
AVTBF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 20,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Avant Brands has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.84.
Avant Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avant Brands
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.