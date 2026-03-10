ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Short Interest Up 7,404.7% in February

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,454 shares, an increase of 7,404.7% from the February 12th total of 86 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 10.66% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

