Short Interest in Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG) Grows By 9,393.9%

Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 154,465 shares, an increase of 9,393.9% from the February 12th total of 1,627 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,482,893 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,482,893 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Real Messenger Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RMSG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 47,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Real Messenger has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Messenger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Real Messenger stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Real Messenger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Messenger Company Profile

Real Messenger Holdings Limited is a real estate technology platform. The company is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. Real Messenger Holdings Limited, formerly known as Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., is based in COSTA MESA, Calif.

