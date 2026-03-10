YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO) Short Interest Up 4,074.8% in February

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,135 shares, a growth of 4,074.8% from the February 12th total of 123 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,418 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DISO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 2,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.99.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a yield of 3,204.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Walt Disney stock (DIS) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. DISO was launched on Aug 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

