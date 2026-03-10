First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 240,388 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 12th total of 1,401,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FDD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 129,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $753.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2,234.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,294 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6,008.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 569,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 560,528 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 83.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 171.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 469,480 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

