Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,336 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the February 12th total of 98,317 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 90,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years. EVSM was launched on Dec 19, 2018 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

