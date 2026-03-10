BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,628 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 12th total of 162,520 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,205 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 502,205 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 630.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 495,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.4%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

