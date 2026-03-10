Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Short Interest Down 82.0% in February

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 153 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 12th total of 851 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APS Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,517,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of QDIV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. 1,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.