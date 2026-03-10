Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 86,550 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the February 12th total of 467,629 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:FLCA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,008. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $52.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

