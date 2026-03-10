Head to Head Survey: DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quantum Materials and DeFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quantum Materials and DeFi Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 169.46 -$15.03 million $0.17 23.43

Quantum Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DeFi Technologies.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Quantum Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

