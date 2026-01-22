Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 315 to GBX 335 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 507 to GBX 517 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 340 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HLN traded up GBX 2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 379.68. The company had a trading volume of 132,636,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,014,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The firm has a market cap of £33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 325.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 419.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 359.19.

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

