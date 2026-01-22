Head to Head Survey: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 24.62% 14.44% 1.12% Broadway Financial 3.18% 1.46% 0.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greene County Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Broadway Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Broadway Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $132.94 million N/A $31.14 million $1.98 11.73 Broadway Financial $63.76 million 1.21 $1.93 million ($0.13) -64.77

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greene County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

