Reviewing Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -6.39% -2.67% -1.99% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 3 3 0 2.29 Abits Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National CineMedia and Abits Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

National CineMedia presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Abits Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Abits Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $240.80 million 1.48 -$22.30 million ($0.15) -25.30 Abits Group $6.71 million 1.91 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Abits Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

Summary

Abits Group beats National CineMedia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

