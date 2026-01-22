Head-To-Head Comparison: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) vs. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO)

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EZGO Technologies and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Upexi 1 0 2 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Upexi has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 384.54%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Upexi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $20.49 million 0.09 -$8.69 million N/A N/A Upexi $15.81 million 7.98 -$13.68 million ($4.23) -0.47

EZGO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Upexi 264.25% -30.42% -16.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZGO Technologies beats Upexi on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs. It also designs and sells intelligent robots, and electric vehicle accessories and electronic control systems; and provide after-sales services for e-bicycles, including technical support, parts supply, and sales of peripheral products and derivatives, including raincoats, helmets, and mobile phone brackets. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services; manufacturing of industrial automatic control devices and systems; equipment maintenance and repair activities; and import and export trade of e-motor bicycles. It offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Cenbird and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles, intelligent robots, and electronic control systems under the Hengdian brand name. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

