Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 275 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Concurrent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON CNC traded up GBX 14.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.64 million, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.69. Concurrent Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 132 and a 1-year high of GBX 268.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miles Adcock sold 103,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 242, for a total value of £250,172.34. Also, insider Brent Salgat sold 69,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217, for a total value of £150,695.65. Company insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments. The processor products feature Intel® processors, including the latest 9th generation embedded Intel® Core™ processors, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Atom™ processors. The products are designed to be compliant with industry specifications and support many of today’s leading embedded Operating Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.