Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.70 and traded as low as GBX 58.10. Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 58.20, with a volume of 206,324 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 85 to GBX 90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.

The company has a market capitalization of £164.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32.

In related news, insider Yetik Mert sold 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total value of £22,914.06. Corporate insiders own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel’s strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

