Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.55 and traded as low as GBX 7.90. Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 8.18, with a volume of 228,618 shares.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (1.13) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

